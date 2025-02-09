Flint Town United 2 Aberystwyth Town 0
JD Cymru Playoff Conference
MISSING four first team regulars the Black and Greens fell to defeat away to Flint Town United on Friday evening, whose goals from Elliott Reeves (52 minutes) and Jake Phillips (77 minutes) were crucial.
The Seasiders battled hard but couldn’t find their goal touch on the North Wales Coast.
Hit by two squad withdrawals Aber nevertheless started well on a wintery night on Deeside.
Callum Huxley’s shot was deflected for a corner, and Iwan Lewis’ goalbound header from Niall Flint’s delivery was well saved by Jack Flint in the home goal.
Huxley then earned a free kick on the edge of the area and Rico Patterson’s delivery was inches over the top.
Seb Osment was looking assured in goal, but then came a double blow for Aber with Iwan Lewis and Zac Hartley succumbing to injuries with the game only 20 minutes in.
The hosts now stepped things up: Osment made a good save from a near post header, then punched a corner clear.
Flint’s quick and direct attacks were causing problems but Town were battling on and restricting the hosts to half chances.
Osment saved Isaac Lee’s low effort, before gathering an attempt from Ben Wynne, who then fired wide, and Aber held on bravely till half time with the score goal less.
Into the second half and the hosts snatched a lead seven minutes in when Elliott Reeves peeled off the defence to tap home Josh Jones’ pass.
Sub Abdi Sharif tried to respond with a buccaneering run to the touchline, but his cut back missed the attacking players, then Reeves hit the side netting from the left side.
Sharif then picked out Jack Thorn, and his super side footed effort was going right for the top corner, only for Flint to dig out another brilliant save.
Liam Walsh’s left wing cross was glanced wide by Thorn, with Aber still right in the game, but then Flint broke down their right and Jak Phillips smashed home a killer second which decided the outcome.
Aber continued to play some nice football: Patterson fired over the bar, Sharif’s low effort was saved by Flint, and Thorn’s cross was glanced wide by sub Alex Darlington, but it was not to be Aber’s night, and the game ended as a home win.
Aber fans will view the scoreline as rather harsh on the visitors, although maybe not the outcome, and Antonio Corbisiero’s men now have a break to lick their wounds before their campaign resumes at home to Newtown on Saturday, 22 February (ko 12.15pm) which will be another massive test for the Seaasiders..
Report: ATFC