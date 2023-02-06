Bala Town have announced the return of Nathan Burke to Maes Tegid, as the midfielder signs from City of Liverpool FC.
The 27 year-old rejoins the Town having previously spent four-and-a-half seasons at the club between 2016 and 2020, making close to 140 appearances and featuring in six European fixtures, whilst scoring one European goal.
Burke was also a part of the JD Welsh Cup-winning side in 2016, as the Lakesiders shocked The New Saints to win the cup for the first time in the club’s history.
Following his Maes Tegid departure, Burke made a move to FC United of Manchester, before joining his hometown club City of Liverpool FC.
Burke was made captain there, shortly after joining and has worn the armband ever since.
The midfielder came through the Liverpool FC Academy, featuring for various age groups and held the captain’s armband during some of the age groups in which he featured.
He would spend nine years at Liverpool before leaving in 2014 to sign for Warrington Town.
Burke will wear the number 16 shirt for the Lakesiders.