TNS 2 Caernarfon Town 1
JD Cymru Premier Championship
CAERNARFON produced a spirited performance at Park Hall on Friday evening but left empty‑handed as the champions edged a 2–1 victory. After last week’s disappointing loss to Barry Town United, manager Richard Davies had demanded a reaction — and his players delivered one, even if the result didn’t.
Despite being unable to field their three TNS loanees, Caernarfon named a strong side and almost made the perfect start. Inside the opening minute, Rio Owen slid in to convert Darren Thomas’ low cross, only for the flag to cut short the celebrations.
TNS struck first on 10 minutes when Brad Young’s headed clearance fell kindly for Danny Redmond, who drove a low finish beyond Connor Roberts.
Caernarfon responded confidently, moving the ball well and creating chances. Sion Bradley saw a curling effort blocked, and the visitors felt they should have had a penalty when Sears’ shot struck Redmond’s arm, but the referee waved play on.
Thomas was inches from turning in a Caron Williams cross before Roberts produced an excellent save to deny Jordan Williams at the other end.
Caernarfon’s persistence paid off on the stroke of half‑time when Sears whipped a teasing ball across goal and Young arrived to steer home his first goal for the club.
TNS regained the lead on the hour as Redmond’s byline cross found Wilson unmarked at the back post to head in.
Caernarfon pushed hard for another equaliser, with Danny Gossett rattling the crossbar from the edge of the box and Owen forcing a late save from Edwards. Young also came agonisingly close to meeting a Morgan Owen delivery in stoppage time.
Despite the defeat, Caernarfon’s display was full of character — a performance that will have pleased Davies far more than the previous week’s showing.
