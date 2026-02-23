Briton Ferry Llansawel 2 Bala Town 1
JD Cymru Premier Conference
BALA Town’s fight to avoid relegation from the JD Cymru Premier suffered another setback as they slipped to a 2–1 defeat at Briton Ferry Llansawel on Saturday.
With only one point collected since the phase-two split and fixtures rapidly running out, the Lakesiders now trail Flint Town United by five points and urgently need a change in momentum.
That chance arrives on Friday evening when they host bottom‑placed Llanelli Town in what already feels like a must‑win clash.
Anything less would leave Bala facing an uphill battle, with away trips to Flint Town United, Cardiff Met and Llanelli still to come, along with tough home assignments against Haverfordwest County and Briton Ferry Llansawel.
The visitors survived an early scare when home keeper Will Fuller launched a long clearance that caused confusion at the back.
Nelson Digbeu appeared to handle the ball as he challenged for possession, but neither referee nor assistant spotted the infringement, much to the frustration of the hosts.
Chances were scarce in a scrappy opening spell, though Briton Ferry began to find their rhythm. Ollie Anderson created the first real opening, turning well before crossing for Kian Jenkins, whose tame header was comfortably gathered by Bala keeper Joel Torrance.
Bala responded on the half hour when Hussein Mehasseb met an Olamide Ibrahim delivery with a powerful downward header, only for Fuller to produce an excellent diving save to his right.
Anderson then headed wide and Keiran Williams forced Torrance into a smart stop as the home side finished the half strongly, but the game remained goalless at the interval.
The breakthrough arrived on 55 minutes.
Bala failed to clear their lines and Tom Walters pounced on the loose ball, firing a superb volley into the net.
Walters then turned provider 12 minutes later, sending a far‑post header back across goal for Anderson to convert and double the advantage.
Bala needed inspiration and almost found it when Jacob Tarasenko spotted Fuller off his line, only for his long‑range chip to drop onto the roof of the net.
Steve Fisher’s side did pull one back on 81 minutes, Connor Evans netting his first goal for the club with a close range finish after racing onto Digbeu’s flick‑on.
The Lakesiders pushed hard for an equaliser and Cameron Ferguson went close late on when he was given space and time to get his shot away, but Fuller again denied them with a stop at the foot of the post, ensuring Briton Ferry claimed a valuable three points and leaving Bala with a mountain of work to do in their survival bid.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.