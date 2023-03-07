Penparcau Reserves maintained their two-point lead at the top of the table with a big 5-1 win against Talybont.
Second placed Bont also picked up three points, 3-0 winners against Aberystwyth University Reserves but Corris United, in third, fell a bit off the pace, beaten 1-0 by visitors Borth United, who also kept their title hopes alive
Arky shaded the first half with goals by Will Roberts and Gytis Pivnickas wither side of Ioan Joseph’s reply giving them a 2-1 lead at the break.
But they shifted through the gears after the turnaround, substitute Nathan Pemberthy making an instant impact with a couple of early goals putting them in the driving seat. And the 26-year-old completed his hat-trick with five minutes to go to cap a good afternoon’s work by the home side.
League top scorer Garin Evans added a couple of goals to his tally to take him to 19 for the season inside the first 20 minutes for Bont against Aber Uni.
Richard Jones made sure of the points with a third in the dying moments to improve Bont’s goal difference to plus 9, a considerable way off Penparcau’s plus 35.
Corris were expecting a tough test when they hosted fourth place Borth and that’s the way it turned out in a game that could have gone either way.
Felix Nobes netted the winner for Borth on 82 minutes to keep their title hopes alive, six points behind Arky with a game in hand. Both sides finished with 10 men after the Quarrymen’s Aaron Jones and Nobes were red carded following a bust-up.
There was little to choose in the other game played as the two bottom sides Llanilar Reserves and Tregaron Turfs Reserves cancelled each other out for long periods.
Rhys Morgan gave Llan the lead on 37 minutes and that’s the way it stayed until very deep into second half stoppage time. The referee’s watch showed 99 minutes played when Jason Davies fired past home goalkeeper Richard Edwards.