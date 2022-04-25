Cameron Allen nets first senior goal to seal eighth place for Aber

Cameron Allen celebrates his equaliser against Connah’s Quay Nomads after coming on as a second half substitute ( Colin Ewart )

Aberystwyth Town 1 Connah’s Quay Nomads 1

JD Cymru Premier

TEENAGE striker Cameron Allen headed in his first senior goal for the Seasiders to earn a draw against last season’s champions Connah’s Quay which was enough to seal an eighth place finish in the Cymru Premier.

Craig Curran had given the visitors the lead on 39 minutes but 16-year-old Allen hit back with 15 minutes remaining to give Antonio Corbisiero’s side a share of the spoils.

It wasn’t enough to secure a playoff spot but 40 points for the season including 14 from their final seven league games will give the Black and Greens confidence going into next season.

With Steff Davies injured and Jamie Veale suspended, Jack Rimmer and Alex Darlington returned to the starting 11, but it was the visitors who shaped up as the better outfit early on with Curran firing a shot over and Paulo Mendes heading off target.

Congratulation for Cameron Allen, 16, on his first senior goal for the Black and Greens ( Colin Ewart )

At the other end, Harry Franklin slipped at the vital moment when well placed to shoot as the hosts tried to impose themselves on the game before the Nomads’ Ryan Harrington blazed over the bar.

Rhys Davies and Franklin had efforts blocked while Jack Thorn’s tap-in was ruled out for offside but it was Connah’s Quay who broke the deadolock.

John Ufuah’s initial shot was parried by Gregor Zabret, and Curran pounced to slot in the rebound.

The second half followed a similar pattern with the visitors bossing possession without creating clear-cut openings, the best a Josh Williams long ranger which was deflected for a corner, and Zabret denying Mendes from close range.

Ysgol Penglais pupil Cameron Allen, who recently helped Wales Under 18s Schoolboys to lift the Centenary Shield, entered the fray with 20 minutes to go and made an impact.

Ben Wynne gathered the ball in his own half and raced down the right to send in a pinpoint delivery to Allen to head home for his 39th goal across all competitions this season.