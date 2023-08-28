FOUR Crosses made it five wins out of five to move to the top of the table after a narrow 2-1 victory against Berriew on Saturday.
Joseph Evans gave the visitors the lead just before the hour but Will Howard’s brace midway through the half gave Four Crosses the win which took them ahead of Forden United on goal difference.
Montgomery Town ran out winners against Llanfyllin Town in the league for the second time in less than a week,
Having beaten Llanfyllin 4-3 at home in midweek, they secured a more comfortable 5-2 win in the return on Saturday.
It was all square at the break, Rhys Ellis-Jones and Lewis Birch netting for the hosts either side of strikes by Roberts Hartshorn and Jack Williams.
But the visitors that took a hold of the game in the second half to walk away with the points with goals by Williams, Alec Jones and Thomas Halliday.
Kerry were big winners on Friday, making light work of Bishops Castle visit to Dolforgan Park.
Richard Davies set them on their way with hat-trick inside half an hour with Ethan Hollaway and Craig Clayton adding to their first half tally.
Hollaway bagged his brace early in the second half but the hosts had to wait until the 79th minute for goal number seven when Luke Mumford fired past overworked keeper Joe McKay.