FFOSYFFIN’S Josh Tarling is set to make his Giro d’Italia debut with Ineos Grenadiers.
They have selected a dynamic and versatile eight-man squad for the 2025 Giro d’Italia, led by former winner Egan Bernal and Dutch climber Thymen Arensman.
Joining them on the start line are former Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron pupil Josh Tarling, Brandon Rivera, Lucas Hamilton, Jonathan Castroviejo, Ben Turner, and Kim Heiduk - a blend of climbing strength, time trial talent, and seasoned leadership.
The demanding parcours is packed with high-altitude challenges, summit finishes and two individual time trials, so the Grenadiers have built a team designed to be competitive across all terrains over the three weeks.
The race kicks off on Friday 9 May, with the opening three stages in Albania, before crossing into Italy.
Performance director Dr. Scott Drawer said: “This Giro team is a strong blend of experience and emerging talent.
“Egan and Thymen give us real depth and leadership in the GC battle.
Egan’s journey back to top form has been nothing short of incredible, and his experience at a race like the Giro is invaluable for the rest of the team.
“Thymen’s progression this season has been great to see and we believe he’s ready to take another step forward at this race.“
“Alongside them, we’ve selected a group that’s not only capable of supporting a GC challenge but also dynamic enough to take opportunities across a really demanding and unpredictable route.
“Josh will be targeting strong performances in the time trials, Castro will be invaluable in the high mountains and riders like Kim, Lucas, Brandon and Ben Turner will be crucial in the key transitional stages.
“We’ve been racing this season with a bit more freedom, creativity and adaptability and this Giro squad and the staff supporting them will be carrying that momentum into the race.”