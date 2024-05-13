CHAMPIONS Penparcau ended their MMP Central Wales League South campaign in style with a 9-3 win against Aberystwyth University.
Mathew Davies led the way with a double hat-trick to become the league’s top scorer with 17 goals ahead of Machynlleth’s Callum Page on 17 and Tregaron Turfs’ Ryan Davies on 16.
The Min y Ddol hosts led 5-2 at the break thanks to Davies (3) and Andrew Gittins (2) with Vincent Orford and Jonne Mead replying for the students.
Nathan Pemberthey made it 6-2 to Arky before the university side hit back through William Ludlow on the hour.
A comeback was never on the cards though as Davies finished with a flourish with three goals in the final 15 minutes.
Prior to the game Penparcau FC came together with the respective family members to unveil a memorial bench to commemorate the lives of a past chairman and players who represented the club, namely Dave Edwards, Terry Davies, Sean Parry and Andrew Evans.
The club thanked D A Evans and Sons for undertaking the groundwork.
Machynlleth, who are inviting applications for the manager’s role, were 3-1 winners at Tregaron in the E R Jenkins League Cup with both sides now through to the semi final.
Mach’s goals were scored by Johan Aufdenkamp, Rhys Evans and Dillon Browne with Tregaron’s reply coming from an Alfie Westwood own goal.