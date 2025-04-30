ABERYSTWYTH Cricket Club is gearing up for the new season hoping to build on the successes of 2024.
The club will again enter a team in the South Wales Cricket Association after winning promotion last term, while the West Wales Cricket Club Conference XI will be hoping to challenge for league honours in 2025.
A pre-season town vs. gown friendly against the Aberystwyth University XI was marked by a first wicket on his senior XI debut from Jac Mainwaring, courtesy of a diving catch from his father, Emlyn.
This weekend will see home fixtures against Gorseinon 3rd XI in SWCA division 9, while the WWCCC XI take on local rivals Aberaeron on Sunday.
The growth of Women and Girls’ cricket in Aberystwyth has been a major feature of the club’s growth in recent years and new recruits of all abilities from complete beginner upwards will be warmly welcomed at training sessions at the Geufron on Monday evenings.
Free coaching for 8-11 years girls’ cricket in 2025
The club also hosts a thriving juniors’ section providing coaching and competitive cricket for boys and girls from ages 5 to 16.
This year the club is delighted to have been selected by the England and Wales Cricket Board to offer free coaching sessions for girls aged 8-11 as part of the ECB’s cricket Dynamos programme.
Sessions begin on Monday 12 May and parents keen to enrol their daughters should contact Rachel Vaughan at [email protected] to get further information or to book a space on the 8-week course.
Youth training sessions for Under 13 and Under 15 hardball cricket are held on Wednesday evenings at the club’s superb net facilities.
Interested parties are welcome to come along for free taster sessions, contact Club Chairperson, Jim Vaughan at [email protected], or visit the Club’s Play-Cricket website at https://aberystwyth.play-cricket.com/home for further information.
The club is keen to thank all its supporters in 2025, especially its main sponsor, CBW Property Management.