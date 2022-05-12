Corbisiero resigns as Aberystwyth first team manager

Antonio Corbisiero has stepped down as Aberystwyth first team manager ( Colin Ewart )

Antonio Corbisiero has stepped down as manager of Aberystwyth FC after leading the young Seasiders squad to eighth place in the JD Cymru Premier.

After a tough season, the Black and Greesn just missed out on the playoffs, and a chance to compete in next season’s Scottish League Cup.

Corbisiero said: “It is with regret that I step down as Aberystwyth Town manager, it has been an absolute pleasure.

“I want to thank all the fans, the Board and people behind the scenes who don’t get the recognition they deserve.

“I’ve loved every moment of it and I wish all the players, the Board, the fans and the new manager all the success possible for the upcoming season.”

Assistant manager Gari Lewis, and coaches Stuart Jones, Bari Morgan and Dave Owen are also standing down from the management team ( Colin Ewart )

Aberystwyth Town FC’s board of directors reluctantly accepted the resignation of Corbisiero, with immediate effect earlier today.

Corbs took over as manager in June 2021 and led his young side to a top eight finish, earning famous victories against TNS and Newtown, reaching the Welsh Cup Quarter Finals and getting a crucial win at Barry Town last month to guarantee the club’s safety in the Cymru Premier for the forthcoming season.

Assistant Manager Gari Lewis, and coaches Stuart Jones, Bari Morgan and Dave Owen will also be standing down from the management team.

Chairman Donald Kane said:​“We are saddened to receive Antonio’s resignation, particularly after a positive season which promised well for the future.

“However we respect and accept his decision and wish him the best.

“Antonio and his team were hugely effective in bringing together a unit of very young players and locals whereby every game played by our club was contested with good football, physicality and a set up where every player knew his role.

“This at times was all consuming for him as I know how much any defeat or bad performance hurt him personally: he was harder on himself, and always looking for ways to improve.

“Corbs, Stuart, Gari, Bari, and Dave will always be welcome at Park Avenue after the excellent job they have done over the past 12months.”