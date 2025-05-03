SIX Aberystwyth Atheltic Club runners were lucky enough to take part in the world record breaking London Marathon, an iconic race in any runner’s calendar.
The 2025 event has already raised more than £75 million for charities, beating the existing world record of £73.5 million, set at the 2024 TCS London Marathon.
The unseasonably warm April sun that shone down on the streets of London on Sunday, 27 April did not make for fast times but Edward Land, first home for the club, secured a sub three hour time of 2:55:11 even in the high temperatures.
Getting under the four hour mark and next home for Aber AC was Catrin Morgan-Lewis in 3:47:55.
Kevin Holland took on the run with his daughter Angharad raising money for Tenovus Cancer Care and he crossed the line in 4:42:30; Charlie Priddy raising money for Maternity Action also finished comfortably under five hours in 4:45:48 and said: “It was a tough race in the heat and I still can’t quite believe I did it but it is a special race to take part in and to raise money for such a worthy cause”.
Finally taking part in their first marathons and completing the third and final event in the London Classics were Rachel Richards and Martin Tranter.
Having already completed the Ride London 100 (100 mile bike ride) the Swim Serpentine two-mile swim all that was left was the London Marathon.
Rachel completed the marathon in 8:16:34 and Martin in 8:16:35.
Martin was given the place allocated to Aberystwyth Athletic Club and also raised money for Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Local Charities.
Rachel secured a place through running in aid of Mencap.
She said: “ We'd worked hard and put the training in, but nothing prepares you fully for being there on the day!
“The atmosphere was electric and the feeling when you turn the corner onto the Mall and see that finishing arch, I just can't describe.”
You can still donate to the runners’ worthy causes.
The runners also braved the high temperatures in Manchester but Aberystwyth AC runner Sophie Griffiths finished in a great time of 3:50:48.
Heading to the continent where Aberystwyth AC runner Tracey Breedon has been based for a couple of months, Tracey took on a local 10.5km event in Guadamar del Segura finishing in a very impressive time of 41:14 and finishing second female overall and first in her age category.
Tracey will be heading back to Wales to prepare for more races including representing Wales in the Wales v England 5km and half marathon races.
She said: “I really surprised myself with a 10k personal best and it’s a good indication of where I am heading into the UK summer training.
“The races in Spain are something to experience, they certainly know how to turn a race into a party,”