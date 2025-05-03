Kevin Holland took on the run with his daughter Angharad raising money for Tenovus Cancer Care and he crossed the line in 4:42:30; Charlie Priddy raising money for Maternity Action also finished comfortably under five hours in 4:45:48 and said: “It was a tough race in the heat and I still can’t quite believe I did it but it is a special race to take part in and to raise money for such a worthy cause”.