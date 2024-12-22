Aberystwyth Town 3 Caernarfon Town 1
JD Cymru Premier
ABER Town gave their supporters a perfect Christmas present on Saturday with a thoroughly deserved 3-1 win to gain a double over Euro heroes Caernarfon Town.
Niall Flint opened the scoring (45 +3 minutes), then set up Jonathan Evans to double the lead on 71 minutes.
Louis Lloyd got one back for the visitors six minutes from time, but Evans was on the spot again two minutes later to secure three vital points for the Black and Greens.
Wintery conditions reduced the crowd somewhat to 266, however there was a good atmosphere and with the wind at their backs Aber started well.
Flint earned a free kick out right with some great trickery and his free kick was glanced just over by Evans.
Livewire Frankie Ealing surged up the right wing to create a chance for Flint, but his low drive was parried by Hari Thomas to safety, then another free kick by Flint was headed on by Louis Bradford, but deflected back to Thomas.
Ben Davies was next to test to overworked Caernarfon keeper with a low drive, and soon afterwards his swirling ball into the box rebounded off the far post with the visiting defence at sixes and sevens.
With the rain coming down a long clearance fell nicely for Evans who had rushed past Ryan Sears, but his superb first time volley hit the other post, denying the Penrhyn man what would have been another worldie
Ex Aber player Adam Davies had a low shot saved by Dave Jones in the Aber goal, and Zac Hartley was similarly denied by Thomas.
Rico Patterson went inches wide with another free kick, and Flint was denied a penalty after appearing to be fouled twice in the box in the same move.
The Seasiders really needed a goal to reward their superiority and in the third minute of injury time Zac Hartley sent in a deep free kick, the towering Bradford nodded it towards the far post and Flint snaffled up the chance before celebrating in front of a delirious Nark’s Corner.
Against the wind the hosts again set the tempo after the break with Evans sending in a dangerous cross.
Caernarfon did threaten from a number of wind assisted corners but the hosts defended superbly and Dave Jones came out well to deny Davies, then saved a low effort from the same player soon afterwards.
Then 19 minutes from time came a key moment as the incomparable Flint brought the ball down well on the right and created space to play a perfectly timed ball through to Evans, who surged to the box, and finished past Thomas into the far corner with a brilliant finish.
Jones then did superbly well to deny Zac Clarke not once but twice, and at the other end Bradford headed just past the post.
Clarke fired wide for the Cofis, then sub Joe Faux sent in a low shot which deflected nicely for Lloyd to halve the deficit and set home pulses racing.
However just two minutes later a strong period of pressing by Aber saw the ball fall nicely for super Johnny Evans 10 yards out, and the hosts’ talisman scored his sixth of the season to seal the deal.
There was still time for Patterson to threaten a fourth from a narrow angle, but when the full time whistle sounded the Black and Greens had a well earned three points after a dominating performance.
These were three vital points for the Seasiders in their survival quest, but maybe the bigger picture is that it was the third strong home performance in a row by Antonio Corbisiero’s men, and if they keep playing like they did yesterday then better days certainly lie ahead.
Town’s next home game comes this Thursday on Boxing Day, as Bala Town visit Park Avenue for a 2.30pm kick off.
Report: ATFC