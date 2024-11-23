GUILSFIELD have announced Gavin Allen as their new manager.
The former Aberystwyth Town boss links up with the JD Cymru North club after announcing his departure from JD Cymru South outift Pontypridd United due to new work commitments.
Allen takes over from Matt Burton.
Allen, 48, who also enjoyed a successful period as Aberystwyth Town Women manager, said: "Very grateful for the opportunity to manage my local club in the Cymru North.
"Guilsfield FC is a passionate and hard-working club, with some great people at the heart of it.
“I’ve been able to catch a few games this season, and there’s some great potential in the squad.
Allen was due to take charge of his first game against Llay Welfare on Saturday but the match was one of many postponed due to Storm Bert.
Guilsfield posted: "The committee would like to welcome Gavin to the club and we look forward to working together."