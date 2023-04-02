Pontypridd United 1 Aberystwyth Town 1
JD Cymru Premier Conference
ABERYSTWYTH picked up what could turn out to be a very valuable point from an unlikely source as their battle to avoid the drops continued at Pontypridd.
The Dragons were looking good for the three points when the Seasiders were awarded a corner deep into stoppage time.
The flag kick was partially cleared to Harry Arnison who headed the ball back into the mix.
The ball fell back to Arnison on the edge of the area and his first time shot was deftly diverted into the corner by Aber goalkeeper Matthew Turner who had pushed up for the corner in a desperate last bid for a point by the Black & Greens.
It was an instinctive finish by the on-loan keeper hot on the heels on his penalty-saving heroics in the late 1-0 win against Flint Town last time out.
That’s four points gained with stoppage time goals in the last two games for Aber, which could be massive for Anthony Williams’ men.
The delighted Aber boss said: “We didn’t play well, we battled hard and put bodies on the line.
“I couldn’t see the goal from where I was in the stand there. I saw him claiming it and run to the corner flag.
“He’s done well. He’s come in from Cardiff and it’s took a while for him to adjust.
“He’s produced the goods. He’s made a couple of saves which could have cost us towards the second half. So hang on in there and you never know in this game.”
With vocal backing by the travelling Black & Green army, Aber made a bright start but it took until the 23rd minute for the first real effort on goal, Niall Flint unleashing a 25-yarder which flashed past home keeper George Ratcliffe’s post.
Jack Thorn made a last-ditch clearance off the goal line on the half hour to keep out Ben Ahmun’s effort with keeper Turner injured in a collision with the Ponty man as he got his shot away.
But the hosts made the breakthrough moments later, Thomas Davies with a clinical header after running on to Luke Cummings’ cross after Aber lost possession cheaply.
The second half followed the same pattern, a competitive encounter with clear-cut goalscoring chances few and far between.
Aber stared strongly with Iwan Lewis’ cross inches too high for John Owen who then had a shot on the turn well saved by Ratcliffe.
At the other end, Ponty nearly doubled their advantage on the hour when misplaced pass at the back gifted a chance for Ahmun, but Turner did brilliantly in the one-on-one and Kirkman cleared off the line.
Owen threatened an equaliser for Aber as the game entered the tense final few minutes for the visitors before Turner grabbed the headlines with his stoppage-time heroics