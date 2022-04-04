Hotshot Cameron Allen ‘delighted’ to represent Wales

Cameron Allen has been chosen for the Wales Schoolboys Under-18s squad to face Scotland this week ( Credit: Colin Ewart Photography )

TALENTED young Aberystwyth footballer Cameron Allen is looking forward to representing his country after being selected for the Wales Schoolboys Under-18s squad who take on their counterparts in Scotland this Thursday.

At just 16 years of age it’s quite an achievement for Ysgol Penglais pupil Cameron who is also part of Aberystwyth Town’s first team squad and plays for the club’s Under-19s side.

He is the top scorer this season in the Cymru Premier Development League North with an impressive 32 goals.

Cameron said: “Football has been such a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. It is a sport that I thoroughly enjoy and it has taught me so much over the years, both on and off the pitch.

“I come from a huge footballing family on both of my parent’s sides. Although I am only 16, I have made sacrifices in my life to get to this position and I am absolutely delighted that I have been chosen to represent my nation.