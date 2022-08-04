Jonny Spittle departs Maes Tegid

By Cambrian News reporter  
Friday 5th August 2022
@CambrianNews
[email protected]
Share
Jonny Spittle leaves Bala Town
Jonny Spittle moved to Maes Tegid in 2019 (Bala Town FC )

Bala Town have announced the departure of Jonny Spittle, following the mutual agreement to terminate his contract, as the defender looks for first team football in the English league system.

Spittle moved to Maes Tegid in 2019 following spells at a whole host of Welsh Pyramid clubs, such as Airbus UK, Llandudno FC, Aberystwyth Town and Connah’s Quay Nomads.

In the early days of his career, he featured for Football League clubs such as Wigan Athletic, Blackburn Rovers and Rochdale, before making the move to Wales.

The 27-year-old made 42 league appearances during his time at Maes Tegid, while also featuring in five European games, scoring three goals in all competitions.

He also featured in one of the club’s most historic matches in the Europa League, as he played the full 90 minutes against Valletta as the club progressed through to the Second Qualifying Round for the first time in the club’s history.

