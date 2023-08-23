Nefyn overcame the challenge of Penrhyndeudraeth to pick up three points at home last night.
It was the visitors who opened the scoring as Tom Hughes was the beneficiary of Steven Jones' assist on 37 minutes.
It took just two minutes for Nefyn to draw level though as Daniel Roberts set up Tomi Evans to score.
Quarter of an hour into the second half Nefyn edged in front through defender Lewis Williams, who was supplied by captain Ifan Jones.
There was drama late on as Penrhyn pushed for an equaliser when Nefyn's Josh Piper and the visitors' Meilir Edwards were sent off in stoppage time.
The result means Nefyn have taken the maximum from their first two games, while Penrhyn remain on three points from their first three games.
Other results from around the league: Llanrug United 5 Llanerch-y-Medd 2, Glantraeth 2 Cemaes Bay 5, Talysarn Celts 4 Llanberis 2, Mynydd Llandegai 5 Pentraeth 2, Amlwch Town 1, Gwalchmai 4.