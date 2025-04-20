Wednesday, 23 April
FAW National Academi North Development: Caernarfon Town Development v Bals Town Development
Lock Stock Adral North East: Cefn Albion v Brickfield Rangers
Lock Stock Ardal North West: Llanrwst United v Llannefydd
Costcutter Ceredigion League Division Two: Aberporth v Maesglas; Ffostrasol Reserves v Bargod Rangers
Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League: Llanilar Reserves v Padarn United
MMP Central Wales League South: Machynlleth v Penparcau
North Wales Coast West Division One: Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs v Bethesda Rovers
North Wales Coast West Premier Division: Nefyn United v Llanrug United; Pentraeth v Llanberis; Glantraeth v Aberffraaw; Penrhyndeudraeth v Bontnewydd
Thursday 24 April
FAW National Academi North Development: Aberystwyth Town Development v Flint Town Development
Costcutter Ceredigion League Division Three: Cardigan Town Reserves v Llanboidy Reserves
Friday, 25 April
FAW Reserves League North West: Llandudno Reserves v Dolgellau Reserves
Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One: Felinfach v Cardigan Town. Division Three: Maesglas Reserves v Felinfach 3rds
MMP Central Wales League North: Bishops Castle Town v Abermule
MMP Central Wales League South: Caersws Development v Bont
Saturday, 26 April
Lock Stock Ardal North East: Brickfield Rangers v Bow Street; Llanuwchllyn v Kerry
Lock Stock Ardal North West: Llannefydd v Trearddur Bay; Nantlle Vale v Llanrwst United; Porthmadog v Holyhead Hotspur; Pwllheli v Corwen
FAW Reserves League North West: Llanrwst Reserves v Porthmadog Development
Costcutter Ceredigion League Division One: Dewi Stars v St Dogmaels. Division Two: Lampeter Town Reserves v Maesglas; Ffostrasol Rserves v Felinfach Reserves
Costcutter Ceredigion League Bay Cup: Llanboidy v Lampeter Town; Llechryd v Crannog
Costcutter Ceredigion League Percy Eldridge Cup: Pencader United Reserves v Crymych Reserves; St Dogmaels Reserves v Llechryd Reserves.
Cwpan Menai Tractors: Holyhead Town v Llangoed; Valley Seniors v Blaenau Ffestiniog; Deiniolen v Caergybi; Amlwch Town v Bethesda Rovers
Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League: Llanilar Reserves v Corris United; Borth United v Tregaron Turfs Reserves
MMP Central Wales League North: Carno v Waterloo Rovers; Llanfyllin Town v Barmouth & Dyffryn; Tywyn Bryncrug v Trewern United
MMP Central Wales League South: Builth Wells Reserves v Penrhyncoch Reserves; Hay St Marys v Penparcau; Knighton Town v Rhayader Town; Llanidloes Reserves v Tregaron Turfs; Penybont United v Bow Street Reserves; Presteigne St Andrews v Ffostrasol
North Wales Coast West Premier Division: Aberffraw v Talysarn Celts; Penrhyndeudraeth v Nefyn United. Division One: Gaerwen v Llanfairpwll