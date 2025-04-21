NEFYN United extended their unbeaten run in the North Wales Coast West Premier Division to 16 games when they beat Llanerch-y-Medd 3-1 at Cae’r Delyn on Saturday.
The Penwaig, currently in third place but with an outside chance of finishing in the top two, bossed the first half and were rewarded with goals by Tomi Evans and Iwan Moore.
Evans bagged his brace on 71 minutes before Asrden Guisbourne netted a late equaliser.
Owen Pritchard netted a second half winner for Llanystumdwy at Glantraeth after Stuart Rodgers had given the visitors an early lead. Andrew Clarke equalised for the islanders.
Penrhyndeudraeth were beaten 4-2 against Llanberis who took an early lead courtesy of a couple of goals by Ifan Mansoor.
The Cocklemen hit back with a Cian Pritchard brace before the break but Mansoor notched his hat-trick in the second half with his brother Peter also getting on the scoresheet.