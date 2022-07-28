New Turfs kit raises awareness of testicular cancer
Saturday 30th July 2022 9:15 am
Tregaron Turfs kit for the 2022-23 season (Tregaron Turfs FC )
Tregaron Turfs have introduced their new kit for the 2022-23 season.
This season the club is raising awareness of testicular cancer and will be growing moustaches throughout the month of November to raise money.
On the front of the new kit are the words ‘IT TAKES BALLS TO SURVIVE TESTICULAR CANCER’ aiming to raise awareness and encourage men of all ages to check their testicles.
On the back of the shirt is the Welsh message ‘‘MAE’N CYMRYD CEILLIAU I OROESI CANCR Y GAILL’.
