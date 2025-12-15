ON Sunday in the Dolgellau & District Pool League the top three teams all had comfortable victories.
Leaders Partee Animals, from Fairbourne Golf Club, defeated visitors Sandbanks, Barmouth, by nine frames to three.
The score stood at 5-3 after the second set of games, the Partee side winning the last four to complete their win.
The hosts' Noel Coward was successful in his three frames, which included an eight-ball clearance.
James Green also won three frames for the Golf team while Adam Taylor had two wins for Sandbanks.
Garth Gangsters are just one point behind in second place after beating visitors Fairbourne Golf, 11-1.
There were three wins apiece for Keith Maiden, Dylan Roberts and Sion Wilkes as the Garth team stay three points ahead of Torrent Hustlers who are in third place.
Hustlers also won 11-1 away at Royal B.
Dion Jones had his third eight-baller of the season for the Torrent while winning two frames and Elfyn Dafydd, Tom Jones and Sean Jones notched up three frames each.
Cross Keys v Royal A was postponed.
Partee Animals have 77 points, Garth Gangsters 76, Torrent Hustlers 73 and Royal A (who have played one game less than the top three) 64 points.
There is a break over the festive season, the next league games are on Sunday, 4 January: Hustlers v Fairbourne Golf; Partee Animals v Garth; Sandbanks v Cross Keys; Royal A v Royal B.
