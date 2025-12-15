LAMPETER Town stormed back to the top of the Central Wales League North table with a commanding 6-0 victory at Kerry Reserves. Despite two recent postponements, they showed no signs of rust, dominating from the outset.
Jason Jones and Rhodri Morgan struck before half-time to give the visitors a two-goal cushion.
A Cameron Vowles own goal on the hour mark extended their advantage, before Kerry’s afternoon worsened when keeper Justice Dean was sent off five minutes later.
Lampeter capitalised ruthlessly, adding further goals through Llyr Jones, Hugo Alberski-Douglas, and Dion Deacon-Jones to complete the rout.
Second-placed Penrhyncoch Reserves salvaged a dramatic point thanks to a last-gasp equaliser from Christopher Wilkins in a thrilling clash with Tregaron Turfs.
The visitors raced into an early lead with goals from Ryan Davies and Aled Morgan inside 10 minutes. But the Roosters fought back after the break, 19-year-old Cai Williams netting twice to level.
Davies restored Tregaron’s advantage late on, only for Wilkins to strike at the death and ensure honours were shared.
Ffostrasol stayed three points behind league leader Lampeter with a solid win over Bont.
An own goal from Thomas Jenkins set them on their way, before Tomos Rodgers and Michael Wilcox sealed the victory. They now prepare for a crucial clash with Lampeter on Saturday 27 December.
Machynlleth impressed at Cae Glas, easing past Llanilar. Alfie Westwood’s first-half strike gave them the lead, before they stepped up after the break. Westwood added another, Rhys Evans converted from the spot, and Liam Sully rounded off the scoring.
Upcoming Fixtures: Thursday, 18 December - Penrhyncoch Reserves v Lampeter Town. Saturday, 20 December - Bow Street Reserves v Kerry Reserves; Caersws Development v Llanidloes Town; Llanilar v Tregaron Turfs. Friday, 26 December: Llanidloes Town v Rhayader Town. Saturday, 27 December - Bont v Tregaron Turfs.
