Brickfield Rangers proved too strong for Pwllheli as they secured all three points with a 2-0 win.
Harley Steel set up Aiden Fox for the opener in the 19th minute.
Pwllheli battled hard in search of an equaliser but it wasn’t to be. Instead, Steel turned scorer, thanks to the work of Portuguese midfielder Gerson Silva Neto, to add a second for the hosts deep into stoppage time.
Llangefni Town stunned league leaders Y Rhyl 1879 with a fantastic 4-1 win on the road.
Gerwyn Roberts got the visitors going inside 10 minutes before Osian Jones and Cameron Jones made it 3-0 before halftime.
The hosts came out fighting after the break and finally broke through the Llangefni defence in the 80th minute as Mark Roberts grabbed a goal.
But the visitors restored their three-goal advantage just before the half-time whistle thanks to sub Iwan Jones.
St Asaph City closed the gap at the top of the table to seven points thanks to a 1-0 win at home to 10-man Bethesda Athletic.
The visitors were a man down after just 39 minutes when Noa Hughes picked up his second booking. But it took a late penalty for St Asaph to finally break through.
Jake Walker stepped up to convert from 12 yards out in the 92nd minute.
Conwy Borough broke their losing streak with a 1-0 win at Hawarden Rangers.
Alex Roberts’s second-half strike was enough to give Conwy the win and put a little distance between themselves and the bottom of the table.
It was goals galore for Llay Welfare as they defeated Y Felinheli 6-1 at home.
Aled Roberts led the charge with two goals while Tom Wells, Michael Wright, Scott Swords and sub Daniel Lloyd all found the back of the net.
Guto Huws added a late consolation for the visitors.