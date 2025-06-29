PORTHMADOG’S pre-season fixtures started with a 4-2 defeat against Cymru North opponents Ruthin Town at Treborth on Saturday.
It was a good run-out for Chris Jones’ charges, the highlight a couple of goals by Osian Evans, the loanee from Cymru Premier Caernarfon Town.
The promising 18-year-old striker is searching for valuable experience and game time at the Traeth having made 12 senior appearances for the Canaries last season.
Up next for Porthmadog is a short trip down the road on Saturday to take on Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs at Cae Clyd with a 3pm kick off.
Port, who host newly-promoted Penmaenmawr Phoenix in the Ardal North West season opener on Tuesday, 29 July, then take on Llanystumdwy at Treborth on Tuesday, 8 July (7.30pm).
Port’s other pre-season fixtures: 12 July, Port v AFC Liverpool , Y Traeth, 2.30pm; 19 July, Port v Menai Bridge, Y Traeth, 2.30pm; 22 July, Port v Caernarfon, Y Traeth, 7.30pm.
