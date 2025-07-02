CPD Pwllheli have confirmed the season-long of Ioan Williams from Caernarfon Town FC.

The versatile and talented player brings experience, pace and technical ability to the squad, and will be a key addition to manager Carl Jones’ plans for the 2025/26 campaign.

Williams said: “I’m really excited to be joining Pwllheli.

“I’ve had some great conversations with Carl, and I’m looking forward to a fresh challenge with a club that’s heading in the right direction.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

Jones added:“We’re really pleased to get Ioan on board.

He’s a quality player who will add energy and attacking intent to the squad.

“He fits the mentality we’re building here, and I’m sure he’ll make a big impact this season.”