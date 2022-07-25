Under-cooked Barmouth beaten in season opener

Body on the line to block a Forden effort on goal ( Dominic Vacher )

Central Wales League - North

Forden United 4 Barmouth & Dyffryn 2

Going straight in to the first competitive match of the season with no pre-season friendlies played was always going to be a big ask for Barmouth.

On a rock hard and scorched pitch the visitors played well and dominated for most of the game but a series of unforced errors proved too much to come back from.

Jake O’Donnell put the hosts in control with a couple of goals either side of the break.

Joe Soar reduced the deficit on 65 minutes but Steve Roberts restored United’s two-goal advantage moments later.

Credit to Barmouth, they responded well to that setback with a Paul Lewis strike, John Sutherns with the assist.

But Forden had the final say, Roberts claiming his hat-trick in the closing stages.

Tywyn Bryncrug 1 Montgomery Town 4

AFTER a disastrous start to the season, trailing 3-0 at the interval, Tywyn improved no end in the second half.

Lee Jones, Robert Hartshorn and Thomas Evans gave Town a commanding lead before Tywyn’s Ryan Dean pulled one back on the hour.

Evans, with his second of the afternoon, made sure of the points with three minutes to go.

Trewen United 2 Carno 2

CARNO had to settle for a share of the spoils after blowing a two-goal lead.

Panayiotis Haralambous and substitute Byron Edwards put them ahead but United staged a late comeback with goals by Joe Morris and Ger Jones in the last 10 minutes.

Llanfyllin Town 2 Four Crosses 4

FIVE first half goals set the tone for an entertaining start to the season with the visitors taking the spoils.

Rhys Owen, Thomas Evans and Billy Clarke netted for Four Crosses with Liam Pickstock keeping the hosts in contention with a well-taken brace.

There was less excitement after the turnaround, Jacob Edwards with the only goal of the half to make it 4-2 to the visitors.

Waterloo Rovers 2 Bishops Castle Town 1

TOWN held the advantage at the break following Kieran Mulloch’s opener but Rovers came roaring back in the second half with Oliver Davies equalising and Luke Evans netting the winner on 81 minutes.

The visitors finished with 10 men, Connor Beesty given his marching orders after receiving two late yellow cards.

Fixtures:

26 July - Dyffryn Banw v Llanfyllin Town; Llansantffraid v Trewern United; Montgomery Town v Kerry

27 July - Abermule v Carno; Four Crosses v Waterloo Rovers; Tywyn Bryncrug v Barmouth & Dyffryn

29 July – Llanfyllin Town v Trewern United. 30 July – Kerry v Dyffryn Banw.

2 August – Dyffryn Banw v Barmouth & Dyffryn; Forden United v Waterloo Rovers; Kerry v Llansantffraid; Montgomery Town v Bishops Castle; Trewern United v Meifod.

3 August – Carno v Tywyn Bryncrug.

5 August – Abermule v Llansantffraid; Barmouth & Dyffryn v Waterloo Rovers; Four Crosses v Montgomery Town.

6 August – Dyffryn Banw v Bishops Castle; Forden United v Carno; Tywyn Bryncrug v Trewern United.

9 August – Barmouth & Dyffryn v Llansantffraid; Bishops Castle v Trewern United; Carno v Waterloo Rovers; Kerry v Four Crosses; Montgomery Town v Forden United.

10 August – Llanfyllin Town v Meifod; Tywyn Bryncrug v Dyffryn Banw.