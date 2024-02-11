DOLGELLAU bounced back to winning ways with a comfortable 3-1 win against Llandrindod Wells at a muddy Marian ground on Saturday.
The Wasps were stung when they were held to a 1-1 draw against bottom-of-the-table Welshpool the previous week but put in an outstanding display against Llan with fantastic goals by Ben Fisher and Gerwyn Williams.
Manager Rob Evans said: “The lads worked extremely hard on a very testing pitch. Grateful we managed to keep the game on. Very proud of everyone. We keep going.”
Up next is a trip to Llangollen Town on Saturday.