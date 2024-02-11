Dolgellau Athletic took the spoils in the fourth versus third Ardal North East encounter and leapfrogged opponents Llandrindod Wells into third spot on goal difference as a consequence.
Dol played some good football on their softest pitch of the season and took an early lead through Ben Fisher.
The chances kept coming and Gerwyn Williams took his tally to 23 league goals for the season to double their tally after a perfectly-weighted through ball by Dennis Bates.
Williams fired in a cracking free kick just after the hour, giving keeper James Barker no chance before Richard Powell pulled one back for the visitors. Dol finished the game with 10 men after Paul Lewis received a second caution in stoppage time.
Penrhyncoch consolidated their position at the top of the table with an emphatic 6-0 win against visitors Llangollen Town.
The Roosters’ rich vein of form continued highlighted by manager Gari Lewis being handed the manager of the month for December/January award, ably assisted by his assistants Freddie Thomas and Iwan Roberts.
Even a heavy Cae Baker pitch did not deter the hosts from playing their attractive attacking football and they got the job done in the first half courtesy of a Dion Phillips hat-trick and third goal in two games by recent singing Cameron Allen.
Llangollen were well beaten but they limited Pen to just two goals in the second stanza with Phillips netting his fourth and Allen his second.
Bow Street were also in the mood for goals as they ran out 5-1 winners against visitors Penycae. With five games in hand on the four teams above them, the Magpies are eager to soar up the table but found themselves a goal down when Callum Smith broke the deadlock on the quarter hour.
Sion Ewart equalised moments later and the visitors were dealt another blow when keeper Dan Clark was red carded midway through the half.
The Cae Piod hosts took full advantage with Ben Davies giving them the lead at the break before Tomos Roberts, Ifan Burrell and Davies, with his second, added to their tally after the break.
Second placed Radnor Valley were also comfortable 4-1 winners thanks to Charles Beaumont, Joseph Price (2) and Lewis Morris with Dylan Gittins-Turner replying for visitors Welshpool Town.
Danny Ives scored the winner deep into stoppage time as Builth Wells picked up the three points at Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant.