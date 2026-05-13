COLEG Menai student Ela Hâf Williams has been crowned Under 19s British Tumbler Champion at the British Schools Gymnastics Finals in Stoke-on-Trent.
“The day went amazingly well,” said Ela. “Everything I’ve been working on in training came together perfectly.”
17-year old Ela, a Sport and Exercise Science student at Coleg Menai, recently became the Welsh champion at the Tumble and Vault Gymnastics Championships in Cardiff earlier this year and has now brought the national tumbling trophy home for Wales.
“It still doesn’t quite feel real that I’m the British Champion,” added Ela.
Ela plans to take a step back from training for now and is excited to concentrate on coaching and passing on her skills and knowledge to the next generation of gymnasts.
“The plan is to make a comeback in January 2027, get back into training and aim for the Island Games trials the following summer, which would be really amazing,” she said.
Thinking of a career in Sport? There’s still time to apply for Grŵp Coleg Menai for September 2026. Check out the courses available on their website here.
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