ABERYSTWYTH Gymnastics Club entered the Welsh Tumble League 1 in Cross Hands, Llanelli recently.
Altogether the club came home with 27 individual medals and ribbons as well as eight team medals with many of these gymnasts competing for the very first time. These ranged from grass roots to Elite FIG tumblers.
In addition, on Sunday, 30 March, the club’s Acro Team competed for the first time in Swansea with all four partnerships bringing home a Bronze medal.
Acrobatic Gymnastics is a discipline that works in pairs, trios and groups and requires each partnership to have complete trust in each other.
These gymnasts have worked extremely hard on each of their skills and it has paid off.
This is their very first competition in this particular discipline and they represented themselves and the club brilliantly.
Pairs: Vladislava Savko and Maisie Tuson
Pairs - Avrilla Phillips and Kasia Zakrzewski
Trio: Laila Cheggef, Aura-Mae Sanders and Holly Mallows
Trio : Alys Jarrett, Roxie Richards and Trixie Sanders
All the coaches are extremely proud of them all.