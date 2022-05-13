Impressive entry list for Tregaron Trotting Club event

Harness racing makes a welcome return to Tregaron on Sunday for the first time since the Covid outbreak.

Though this is not the prestigious Welsh Classic meeting, which this year is on July 2/3, it has attracted an impressive entry with 11 races scheduled on the Dolyrychain track at Pontrhydfendigaid (SY25 6EL).

Qualifiers are at 1pm with racing itself starting at 2pm.

These include three heats plus the final of the Spring Handicap, three Trot Britain races and the Senior Welsh Dragon.

An indication of how eager owners, trainers and drivers are of getting back into action is that some of the leading figures in the sport, including Rocker Laidler, James and Richard Haythornwaite, Vicky Gill, Andrew Cairns will be travelling from as far afield as the North East of England.

All of the popular drivers from Wales will also be taking part, hoping to keep the prize money on the Welsh side of Offa’s Dyke.