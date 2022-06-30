Josh and Stevie to represent Wales at the Commonwealth Games
Two Ceredigion cyclists have been selected to represent Wales at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Road professional rider Stevie Williams has been selected to ride the road race whilst junior rider Joshua Tarling has been selected to ride the Team Pursuit, the Individual pursuit and the Points Race on the velodrome.
For Josh, selection for the Games was an aim at the beginning of the year but due to still being a registered junior rider it wasn’t certain that he would be able to compete.
However, the current double European Junior Champion has enjoyed a successful season to date and managed to win two British senior titles at the National Championships in March and was then invited to ride for Great Britain at the World Cup in Glasgow a few weeks later.
Another strong performance there convinced the selectors to allow dispensation for him to ride the track events.
Stevie heads to the road race shortly after taking a brilliant stage win and leader’s yellow jersey for Team Bahrain Victorious in the Tour of Switzerland and will join a strong Welsh team for the relatively flat race around the West Midlands.
