JOSH Tarling has just missed out on a medal at the World Time Trial Championships in Zurich on Sunday.
The Ineos Grenadiers rider from Ffosyffin followed up last season’s third place with a hard-fought fourth place.
Wearing the colours of Great Britain, the 20-year-old was in the medal battle throughout the intermediate splits in the men’s elite event, eventually finishing 23 seconds back on bronze medallist Edoardo Affini (Italy).
The former Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron was also denied a time trial medal at the Paris Olympics when he suffered an agonising puncture whilst going for gold in his first Olympic outing.
Josh’s father Michael posted on X: “Fourth in the world for Josh. Super proud.
“Not many people will know or understand the tough times he’s had since the Paris Olympics.
“With that in mind this ranks as one of the best time trials he’s ever ridden.”
Soudal–Quick-Step rider Remco Evenepoel retained the time trial title adding to his Olympic double gold.
The Belgian continued his historic year by winning both the Olympic and world time trial gold medals in the same season with his victory in Zurich.
A visibly disappointed Tarling explained in an interview at the end how the Olympics had affected him but that he will “try to get it going again” and move on to 2025.
Josh received a number of messages of support including: “Men's Elite. Not U23. He's competing with the best in the world, and his time will come in this field.”
And: “He dug very deep today (Sunday) and came close to a medal, even when he was not 100% fit (and part of a struggling team!).
“I think a few miles and coffee stops around Ceredigion is in order!! He is on the right road. Total respect from me!”