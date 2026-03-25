A boxing club in West Wales is making a lasting impact on its community, thanks to the dedication of head coach Morgan Baxter, who has been offering free weekly training sessions to junior members for the past five years.
Based at MB Boxing Club/Fitness ABC in Llandysul, the initiative provides young people with the opportunity to train in a safe, structured environment while learning valuable life skills — completely free of charge.
At a time when many families are facing increasing financial pressures, the decision to continue offering these sessions at no cost highlights a strong commitment to the local community. Each week, children and teenagers attend the boxing club to develop their boxing skills, improve fitness, and build confidence.
Assistant coach Marlon Hammond plays a key role in supporting the sessions, helping to create a positive and encouraging atmosphere for all those involved.
Behind the scenes, Carla Baxter manages the day-to-day running of the boxing club, ensuring everything operates smoothly and allowing the coaching team to focus on delivering high-quality training.
Over the years, the free sessions have benefited a significant number of young people within the community.
Parents have praised the initiative, noting improvements in their children’s confidence, discipline, and overall wellbeing.
Speaking about the decision to offer free sessions, Morgan said: “It’s about giving young people an opportunity. Not every family is in a position to afford extra activities, and I don’t believe that should be a barrier.”
Running a boxing club in a small town comes with its challenges, but the commitment to supporting local youth has remained consistent.
The boxing club continues to play an important role in the community, not only by developing boxing skills but by providing a positive outlet for young people — something that has become increasingly valuable in today’s climate.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.