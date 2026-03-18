NO one quite knows how old he is now, but Tom Parry Edwards has been associated with Clwb Peldroed Llanilar since he started playing aged 15.
He has been club secretary for 56 years and has only just handed over the reins.
Not only has Tom been an incredibly loyal servant of the club, but he is well known in Ceredigion and Welsh grassroots football serving on the committees of local leagues for 45 years.
This hard work has been recognised with the award of a Long Service Medal by the Football Association of Wales.
A lifelong Arsenal supporter, Tom had once before watched the Gunners at Highbury many years ago.
On Saturday 14 March, by way of thanking Tom for everything he as done for them, CPD Llanilar arranged for him to visit The Emirates Stadium in London to watch Arsenal in action against Everton.
It was a glorious day in every way, with Tom soaking up the atmosphere and enjoying a very tight and exciting game. The Gunners came through to win 2-0, a result that may well set them up to win the title. News from the Principality Stadium about the Welsh win over Italy was icing on the cake.
Club president Patrick Loxdale, who had the pleasure of accompanying Tom to the match, said: “The community here in Ceredigion benefits so much from the exemplary contribution people like Tom make.
“They dedicate hours of work for no personal benefit, other than the satisfaction of making young peoples’ lives better. People like Tom Parry really do deserve recognition.
“Diolch yn fawr Tom for all you have done for CPD Llanilar and community football in Wales.”
The chose a good game for Tom to attend as they saw 16-year-old Max Dowman become the youngest player to score in the Premier League.
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