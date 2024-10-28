On changeable surface conditions, the 31-year old Machynlleth-born driver didn’t have the confidence he needed to push his Dom Buckley RSC-prepared Ford Fiesta Rally2 flat-out, and was a little too cautious on the damper and more slippery sections. That said, on the repeat afternoon run through Clocaenog (SS5) when he did try to take a corner faster than he’d done in the morning it resulted in a high-speed fifth-gear spin!