Osian Pryce finished third on the Visit Conwy Cambrian Rally (Saturday, October 26) and in doing so secured third place in the drivers’ standings at the end of the 2024 Probite British Rally Championship.
On changeable surface conditions, the 31-year old Machynlleth-born driver didn’t have the confidence he needed to push his Dom Buckley RSC-prepared Ford Fiesta Rally2 flat-out, and was a little too cautious on the damper and more slippery sections. That said, on the repeat afternoon run through Clocaenog (SS5) when he did try to take a corner faster than he’d done in the morning it resulted in a high-speed fifth-gear spin!
On a day where nothing but victory would do to secure the British rally title, Osian held third from start to finish – unable to catch the two drivers ahead, yet comfortably ahead of fourth.
Yet the 2022 British rally champion can reflect on another excellent season in which he gave his co-driver and best friend Rhodri Evans his first stage rally victory as a navigator on the Rallynuts Severn Valley Stages, finished second on the Grampian Forest Rally and never failed to finish off the podium thanks to third on Rali Ceredigion and the Cambrian Rally.
Characteristically, Osian was quick to pay tribute to everyone who had helped him challenge for the BRC title this year.
“We gave it everything this year and, having won the British Rally Championship a few years ago, I know what it takes,” said Osian.
“Unfortunately we’ve been a little bit on the back foot all season having retired with a mechanical issue on the opening round, but we’re still pleased to have challenged for the title once again right up until the end of the final event.
“I enjoyed the Cambrian and it’s nice to finish the season with another podium result, although we just couldn’t quite find the pace we needed to challenge for victory this time.
“That said, it’s a pleasure to be here. It takes a lot of effort by a lot of people to put me behind the wheel of a Rally2 car and I’m very grateful for all the support we’ve had this year.
“I’d very much like to thank all my sponsors, Rhodri for doing such an excellent job on the notes, Dom Buckley for supplying the car and for the 60 odd people that have made this possible.”
Osian was supported on the Cambrian Rally by The Leading Edge, Michelin, Demon Tweeks, Hills Ford, Bell, OMP, Motofit, Haddo Energy, Superfast Properties, Red Kite Glass, Diogel Events, Gorsaf Betrol TyMawr, DL Jones Wales Ltd, Dyfi Kitchens, A&M Lloyd Plant Hire and his own family-run specialist building firm G+M Pryce.