NEW Toyota Gazoo Racing team principal has hailed Elfyn Evans’ incredible start to the FIA World Rally Championship.
The Dolgellau driver’s fast start to the campaign coincides with Juha Kankkunen’s first steps in his team principal role.
Four-time world champion Kankkunen was in charge both in Kenya in March and in the Canary Islands where Toyota managed to win both events, and in Rally Islas Canarias, the team even celebrated a 1-2-3-4 finish.
Kalle Rovanperä dominated the Canary Islands asphalt rally in a class of his own.
WRC Championship leader Elfyn Evans received less attention, even though he comfortably added to his points tally with a third-place finish.
36-year-old Evans has enjoyed an outstanding start to the campaign and has not finished outside of the podium places but admitted being disappointed at his third place finish in the Canaries.
Talking to RallyJournal.com Kankkunen said: “In my opinion, the start of the season has been absolutely incredible for Elfyn.
“He’s had a second place, a win, another win, and now this third place. I wouldn’t say he should be too disappointed.
“Of course, he was a bit disappointed in himself, but I think he delivered a great performance.”
Kankkunen believes that Evans, who leads the championship by 43 points after four rounds, has a real chance of winning the first World Championship title of his career this season after coming close on several occasions in the past.
He said: “That’s the impression I’ve got, at least
“ Last year, nothing really worked out for him, but now he’s really in form. I think you can see it just from his expression – this year, he’s fighting for real.”
The World Rally Championship continues with the traditional Rally Portugal (15–18 May) which is ranked as one of the WRC's classic events with challenging gravel stages.