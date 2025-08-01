Today (Friday, August 1) will see the start of the Enduro GP at Rhayader, the world round will see riders from all across Europe and as far as America take to the Welsh forests and surrounding areas over the weekend.
The action kicks off today with the practice session from 8am until midday.
From midday to 3pm the riders signing on and technical inspections of the bikes take place, also at 3pm will be the team Wales ISDE team presentations on the main stage. At 5.30pm, the opening ceromony takes place shortly before the first of the riders tackle the Akrapovic Super Test - a must-watch for spectators as the riders go head to head at 6pm until late on a short but extreme course off-road special test with high jumps at the Cwmeithig Hill venue which hosts the start and main HQ of the World round held here in Wales for the second consecutive year.
Saturday and Sunday will then see more action at the Cwmeithig Hill venue as well as the Saintswell Enduro Centre tests as well as NRW forestry where the worlds best enduro riders will tackle some of the best off road tracks in Mid Wales.
