From midday to 3pm the riders signing on and technical inspections of the bikes take place, also at 3pm will be the team Wales ISDE team presentations on the main stage. At 5.30pm, the opening ceromony takes place shortly before the first of the riders tackle the Akrapovic Super Test - a must-watch for spectators as the riders go head to head at 6pm until late on a short but extreme course off-road special test with high jumps at the Cwmeithig Hill venue which hosts the start and main HQ of the World round held here in Wales for the second consecutive year.