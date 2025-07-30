Rhydian Ap Owen will proudly represent Wales at the Home Internationals taking place in Leeds this weekend, from Friday to Monday.
Joining Wales in the competition will be England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and the Isle of Man, making for a full line up of Home Nations talent.
No stranger to the international stage, Rhydian previously donned the Welsh colours during his junior years. Now, having recently returned to competitive play, his performances in five of the six national events this season have earned him a place in the Men's Welsh squad.
Rhydian, who plays out of Penparcau Snooker Club, expressed his gratitude for the local support. He extends special thanks to Aber Instruments and Mid Wales Travel for their sponsorship ahead of the upcoming internationals.
“It's a huge honour to represent Wales again,” said Rhydian. “I’m really looking forward to competing and giving it everything in Leeds.”
