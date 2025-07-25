THE first weekend in August sees the World Enduro Championship return to Mid Wales for the Forsiteservices Enduro GP of Wales.
The event is being hosted by Rhayader Motor Cycle & Light Car Club in partnership with Saintswell Events based at the Cwmythig Hill and Saintswell Enduro Centre.
Competitors from all over Europe, America, New Zealand, Australia, Mexico and Chile will again head to the market town for round 4 of the Paulo Duarte FIM Enduro GP World Championship.
There’s a plethora of local riders taking part with Rhayader’s own Alex Walton in the Enduro 1 class, Llanidloes’ Rees Jones in the youth class, Sam Davies of Llandrindod Wells, Jack Probert of Penybont, Kris Price of Crossgates and Sam Hughes of Oswestry in the Junior class.
The action-packed event starts on 1 August and runs until the 3 August with competitors covering a 200 mile route over the weekend. The Paddock, Super Test and Cross Test are all based at Cwmythig Hill, near Rhayader and the event uses tracks and forestry to link in with Saintswell Enduro Centre where the Extreme and Enduro Tests will be situated.
Thursday evening at 6-30pm, sees the historic market town of Rhayader play host to a procession of riders culminating with an autograph session in Rhayader Smithfield.
Friday sees the focus of the action centred at Cwmythig Hill with the official opening ceremony at 5pm followed by the start of the action with the Super test at 6pm.
Saturday and Sunday sees two full days of competition beginning at 9am with the special tests spectator areas at Cwmythig Hill and Saintswell. New for this year is a shuttle bus service between the two venues for a small charge. The event concludes at Cwmythig Hill with the podium presentations each afternoon at around 4pm.
