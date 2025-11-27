The FIM 6DAYS® Enduro of Nations, formerly the FIM International Six Days’ Enduro, (ISDE) will return to Great Britain in 2027, with Wales confirmed as the host nation.
The Auto-Cycle Union (ACU) will deliver this prestigious event on behalf of world motorcycling’s governing body, the FIM.
Recognised as the pinnacle of team enduro competition, the FIM 6DAYS® brings together the world’s leading nations to compete across six gruelling days of racing.
Its return to the UK marks a significant milestone for British motorcycling and for the passionate enduro community that has long played a vital role in the sport’s heritage and development.
The ACU, working alongside Welsh enduro clubs and with the support of the FIM, is honoured to bring this world-class event back to British soil.
The organisation has pledged to collaborate closely with national and local partners, as well as the wider enduro community, to ensure the successful delivery of this historic event in Wales.
Often described as the “Olympics of motorcycle enduro racing,” the event was last staged in Wales in 2003 at Builth Wells
The town is expected to once again serve as the base for the 2027 edition, with local clubs already allocated days of competition. These include the Hafren Dirt Bike Club, Rhayader Club, and Lampeter-based Dyfed Dirt Bike Club.
The clubs have begun working together to familiarise themselves with joint organisation ahead of the ISDE in 2027. Dyfed has a proud record at the event, having fielded up to two teams in past editions and winning the ACU’s Best British Club Team award in 2024.
Up to 600 riders and teams from across the globe compete in the ISDE, which this year was staged in Spain. The 2025 ISDE World Trophy winners were Italy, led by Andrea Verona and Samuele Bernadini.
Further information is available at isde.uk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.