THE annual Elan valley 10-mile race is a breathtaking event with spectacular scenery but with plenty of elevation, it is a tough run for the athletes
It was held in the midst of Storm Bert last year so at least the weather was kinder this year and attracted over 150 runners.
Six Aberystwyth Athletic Club members made the journey eastwards with Dave Powell winning his category in a time of 1.14.35 followed by Ivan Courtier in 1.17.55.
Damian Sidnell came second in his category in a time of 1.18.12 with Toby Driver finishing in 1.25.07. Lynwen Huxtable made a strong return from injury finishing in 1.25.33 with Gwilym Jones not too far behind in 1.25.43.
A challenging race but Toby Driver enjoyed the day: “I think the downhill start of this race lulls you into a false sense of security as after that it is a series of tough climbs and a true test of character.
“The weather was kind to us runners this year and it is another great local event that takes into account our wonderful mid Wales landscape.”
Two Aber AC runners made the longer journey to Devon to take part in the Drogo 10, an exciting and challenging 10 mile multi-terrain fell race.
Paul Scullion finished in 1.41.53 with Maggie Collingborn completing the course in 1.52.56.
Maggie said: “This is a course that offers a bit of everything and you run on tarmac, grass, mud and through woodland and of course there are plenty of challenging uphills.
“If you get a chance though to savour the views, they are quite spectacular, especially the sweeping Teign valley at the end that helped carry my tired legs over the finish line.”
