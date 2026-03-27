THIS weekend will see the opening round of the 2026 ACU British Enduro Championship with the Rhayader Motor Club hosting the Jack Frost Enduro.
The event will kick into gear at 9am both days from its base at Cwmithig Hill just outside Rhayader on the St Harmon Road where there will be one special test taking place. The other timed special test will be at the world renowned Saintswell Enduro & Practise Centre near Bwlch y Sarnau.
Riders from all over the UK and as far as Ireland and the Isle of Man will be competing as well as some Ceredigion petrol heads aiming to gain as many points as possible towards their championship.
Signing on and scrutineering takes place today ( Friday ) at Cwmeithig Hill and spectators can be in for a weekend of some top class action from the high entry of Championship and Expert class riders in and around the Mid Wales forests.
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