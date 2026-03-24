The Fuchs British Historic Rally Championship contingent is once again out in force, with Category 4 spearheaded by Riponian winner George Lepley and co-driver Dafydd Evans in their Mitsubishi Galant VR4. A potential entry from Marty McCormack and Barney Mitchell in the spectacular BMW E30 M3 adds excitement. The fan-favourite pairing proved their pace on the Roger Albert Clark Rally and would be a major attraction if they take the start in Wales.