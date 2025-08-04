Rhayader was the place to be over the weekend for all off road motorcycle fans with the latest world enduro round the Enduro GP of Wales taking place at Cwmeithig Hill just outside the Mid Wales town.
The Rhayader MCC organised event now into its second year of hosting the Forsite Services backed Enduro GP of Wales again did a fantastic job with with riders and support crews from all across Europe and America expressing how well the event ran.
After the ceremonial parade through the town of Rhayader on the Thursday night, the action kicked into gear on the Friday evening with the Super Test at Cwmeithig in front of thousands of spectators who made the night with their air horns and flags lining the track, Spain’s Josep Garcia was in superb form and took the win on his KTM.
Saturday morning again saw the Spaniard kick the day off setting fastest times on the tests at the start finish venue as well as the extreme and enduro tests at the Saintswell Enduro Centre near Bwlch y Sarnau where again thousands flocked to see the world’s best enduro riders tackle the Welsh off road tracks.
Sunday would see some rain in the morning which eventually blew over - not that it affected the riders or the fans from far afield that had travelled to Mid Wales to witness the high octane spectacle, the Rhayader Motor Cycle club had nailed putting on another world class event.
Local riders in the GP classes even managed the podium over the weekend, with 18 year old Delun Davies from Caio taking third in the ladies under 23 class and her first Enduro GP podium on her Fantic. Blaenau Ffestiniog’s Gethin Humphreys, riding a TM, took second on the podium after another great ride.
Harry Houghton took the win on the Saturday in the National Enduro class aboard his ET James of Rhayader backed Gas Gas.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.