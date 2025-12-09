AFTER missing the last trial helping his father to move house, Hugo Jervis of Llanidloes was back on form winning the Clive MC’s Sarah Kilvert Trial on Sunday, 7 December.
Wrexham’s Paul Smart topped the Intermediate class on 10 marks from Paul Sagar of Oswestry (recently back from riding in Spain at the Costa Bravo 2 day trial) who lost 15 marks and Corris’ Gareth Roberts third on 17 marks.
The Clubman class saw a close competition between Bretton King and Llandrindod’s Steven Plain with the section 6 deciding it in Bretton’s favour as Steven lost one mark more to end second on four marks to Bretton’s three.
It was even closer in the Over 40 class with three riders losing four marks each and ended up being decided by a tie breaker countback with Colin Sagar of Oswestry, coming out as winner on four marks and 38 cleans from Dafydd Roberts four marks and 37 cleans and Simon Ward third on four marks and 36 cleans.
Clayton Rowson rode his big Ariel to take the Clubman Twinshock class victory.
Allun Hemmings cleaned up literally on the Sportsman class completing the four laps of 10 sections without dropping any marks from Ken Brown who dropped just three marks.
Bishops Castle’s Nic Woolley won the Pre 65 class on his Ariel while Crossgates’ Tim Davies won the Twinshock class on his Fantic machine.
Meanwhile in the Youth class Megan Roberts of Corris continued her winning ways beating Tomaig Lewis and Evan Bowden taking third.
