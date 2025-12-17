THE FIA World Rally Championship celebrated its finest performers in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, as Sébastien Ogier and Vincent Landais were officially crowned world champions at the FIA Prize Giving Ceremony.
While Toyota Gazoo Racing dominated the evening, Dolgellau’s Elfyn Evans drew much of the attention, reflecting on a season in which he came closer than ever to securing rallying’s ultimate prize.
Ogier’s ninth world title and Landais’ maiden crown were the headline achievements, but Evans and co-driver Scott Martin were recognised as championship runners-up after a campaign defined by consistency, resilience, and a fierce intra-team battle.
For the Welshman, the ceremony was bittersweet: pride in his performance tempered by the frustration of seeing the title slip away in the final round.
Evans admitted that “decisive moments” in the closing rally proved costly. A wheel change and the challenge of opening the road on rough gravel stages left him vulnerable, and ultimately allowed Ogier to secure third place and the points needed to clinch the championship. “It was small margins in the end,” Evans reflected. “We were right there, but those setbacks made the difference.”
Despite the disappointment, Evans emphasised the positives of his season. He led the championship after 10 of the 14 rounds, demonstrating a level of consistency that marked him out as a genuine contender.
“This is the closest I’ve ever come to winning the title,” he said. “Of course it hurts to miss out, but it shows we can fight at the very top level. That’s something to take forward.”
The Welshman was quick to acknowledge the achievement of his teammate Ogier, whose experience and composure under pressure proved decisive. “Sébastien managed his rally with fewer setbacks, and that’s what it takes to be champion,” Evans conceded. “He deserves the title, and I respect what he’s achieved.”
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s dominance was underlined as team principal Jari-Matti Latvala collected the manufacturers’ trophy, with the Japanese marque celebrating a clean sweep of the top three positions in both drivers’ and co-drivers’ standings. Latvala praised the spirit within his line-up, noting that the freedom to fight on the stages had produced thrilling competition without internal conflict.
“It’s been a fantastic season,” he said. “To have such a team, winning so many events and finishing one-two-three in the championship is something special. We believe in free fight – the battle happens on the stages, not in the service park. They’re gentlemen, they know where the limits are, and that made it quite easy to manage.”
For Evans, the recognition in Tashkent was both a reminder of how far he has come and how close he now stands to rallying’s summit. His campaign showcased not only speed but also maturity, with measured performances across diverse conditions. While the final outcome was agonisingly short of his ambition, the season reinforced his status as one of the sport’s elite.
Looking ahead, Evans remains determined. “We’ve shown we can be there, week in, week out,” he said. “The challenge now is to turn that consistency into a championship. We’ll learn from this and come back stronger.”
As the sport celebrated its champions, Evans’ story stood out as one of resilience and promise. Though the trophy eluded him this time, his performance across the year confirmed that his pursuit of rallying’s greatest prize is far from over.
