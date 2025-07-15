THE 20-hour round trip to Machrihanish Airbase in Campbeltown, Scotland was definitely worth it for 17-year-old rally driver, Henri Cynwyl, returning to Wales with two podium finishes over the weekend.
Henri from Ponthirwaun is still leading the F1000 British Junior Championship and was awarded third place on both days in the British Junior Championship and the 1000 Ecosse Challenge.
Organised by the Dunfermline Car Club, the F1000 members were given a warm Scottish welcome as 31 members took to their cars hoping for success on the two-day Mach1 Stages Rally.
“I’m really pleased,” said Henri who had the company and guidance of Geraint Evans from Bala as his co-driver.
“The stages were long and I much prefer long stages than short ones as I get into a flow. The air base stages were fast tarmac and suited my car.”
This is Henri’s second and final year in the championship and is supported by a number of local businesses in and around Cardigan.
“I’m so very grateful to all of my sponsors and team. The car is prepped by Castle Motors in Newcastle Emlyn and we’ve just welcomed Pembrokeshire College as one of my new sponsors for 2025,” explained Henri, an apprentice electrician with the college and DJ Hoyland.
The next round of the championship will be held in Wheaton Barracks in Blackpool at the beginning of August.
