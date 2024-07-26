The Mic Morris Torfaen 10k was a new experience for Aberystwyth Athletic Cub runners who joined nearly 900 runners taking part in the road race from Blaenavon.
Edd Land led the Aber team home in 34.31 with Paul Jones not too far behind in 36.41 and Lina Land completing the course in 48.35.
Having been to south Wales, those three, a week later, travelled to Wrexham to take part in the popular Helena Tipping 10k race where over 500 runners took part, with the top four finishing within 30 minutes.
James Cowan led the Aber team home this time in 35.23 with Paul Williams finishing in 36.47 and Edd Land in 37.30. Paul Jones also finished in 38.43 and Lina Land in 49.37.
Both were new races for Paul Jones:
“The Mic Morris 10k is a great event and run on closed roads and offers the possibility of getting very fast times. There are plenty of downhill sections between the start and a very picturesque finish in Pontypool Country Park. Although at the other end of the country, the Helena Tipping 10k in Wrexham also offers the chance of some fast times as was seen by the leading pack’s finish times. Another great event and experience and great to see Aber’s colours represented.”