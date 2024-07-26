“The Mic Morris 10k is a great event and run on closed roads and offers the possibility of getting very fast times. There are plenty of downhill sections between the start and a very picturesque finish in Pontypool Country Park. Although at the other end of the country, the Helena Tipping 10k in Wrexham also offers the chance of some fast times as was seen by the leading pack’s finish times. Another great event and experience and great to see Aber’s colours represented.”